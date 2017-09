JABEZ SPANN Missing since September 4th Police are currently searching for a 14-year-old who has been missing since Labor Day. He was last seen in the 1500 block of 23rd Street, in Sarasota. Jabez Spann is described as being 5’9” and weighs 120 pounds. He has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen…



