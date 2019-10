POLICE CHIEF PRESENTS GRANTS TO NOT-FOR-PROFIT ORGANIZATIONS Recently, Tampa Police Chief Brian Dugan presented several grants to various not-for-profit organizations in the community. The recipients ranged from those working with at-risk students to those shaping and molding the next generation of leaders. Chief Dugan presented members of the Dr. Martin Luther king Parade Foundation…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.