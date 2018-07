DERRION RICH The Pinellas Park Police Department arrested a 24-year-old man in connection with a fatal shooting. The shooting took place last Friday. Derrion Vontrell Rich, of St. Petersburg, was arrested on an active warrant outside his residence Sunday. He was charged with first-degree murder. According to police, Maurice A. Cole, 20, of Colorado Springs, Colorado,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.