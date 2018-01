BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT ROBERT D. MOORE Police have arrested a man accused of robbing a bank. The robbery took place Friday morning. According to Tampa Police, around 10 a.m., last Friday, the man walked into the Wells Fargo Bank, 1770 N. 50th Street, and passed a letter to the teller demanding money. The teller…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.