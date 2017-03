ESTEVAN LERMA – ATM ROBBERY SUSPECT The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man in connection with an armed robbery at an ATM machine. The incident took place at the Suncoast Credit Union ATM, 1370 Oakfield Drive, in Brandon. According to police, the victim was at the ATM on February 25th, shortly after 8…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.