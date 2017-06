DANIEL DWAYNE EUBANKS ROBBERY SUSPECT The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office has identified and arrested a man injured by a store clerk during a robbery. The robbery took place last Sunday at the Sunoco Service Station, 14516 N. 22nd Street. According to police, the unidentified man entered the store around 5:45 a.m., and demanded a…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.