Shown in this photograph are Clifford Stallworth, his wife, Christine, and their new daughter. (Photo credit Katelyn Massarelli). A Plant City family welcomed a new member to the family Thursday. However, instead of giving birth in the hospital, the infant was born in the family car. Clifford and Christine Stallworth were taking their two…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.