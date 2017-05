CURTIS THOMAS MICHAEL ANTHONY BRIDGEMAN, aka “Meego” … Person of Interest SUSPECT IN HOMICIDE Detectives with the Tampa Police Department are currently searching for a person of interest in connection with a murder. The murder took place on April 27th. During the investigation, detectives have identified 29-year-old Anthony Bridgeman, a.k.a. “Meego,” as a “person…



