CRAIG RECKLEY A 57-year-old Clearwater pawnshop owner was sentenced for his role in a stolen identity refund fraud scam. As part of his sentence, the Court also ordered him to pay $166,745.61 in restitution to the Internal Revenue Service. U. S. District Judge Mary Scriven sentenced Craig Reckley to 12 months and 1 day…



