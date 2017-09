Pastor’s 30th Anniversary Celebrated With Banquet On September 9th, the Evening Star Tabernacle M. B. Church and friends honored their Pastor, Reverend Jerome Griffin and First Lady Mona Griffin with a Banquet. Reverend Jerome Griffin has given pastoral leadership to the church for the past 30 years. The 30th Pastoral Anniversary Committee members who prepared the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.