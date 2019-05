LUCKNER STIMPHIL ELWOFINE DUFORT Last week, a federal judge sentenced a Tampa pastor and his daughter to serve time in prison. They were also court ordered to pay $11 million in restitution, and a $10,000 fine was imposed on them. They pleaded guilty in February. District Judge Steven D. Merryday sentenced Luckner Stimphil, 55, of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.