TAKENYA JAMES An early morning traffic accident claimed the life of a Tampa woman Wednesday. The accident took place around 1 a. m., on Morris Bridge Road. According to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Camaren Edson, 23, was driving a 2003 Nissan Murano northbound on Morris Bridge Road, north of Davis Road. Ms. Uniquea…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.