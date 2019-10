Shown from left to right are: Brian Butler, CEO Vistra Communications, Sharon Waite, Potter Elementary School principal, and Derrick Blue, CEO Tampa-Hillsborough Action Plan. BY KENYA WOODARD Sentinel Feature Writer On Friday, Derrick Blue engaged in school improvement discussions with students at Potter Elementary, chatted up administrators and teachers about the campus food pantry, and…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.