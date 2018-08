PARENTS CELEBRATE SON’S 24th BIRTHDAY Mr. and Mrs. Marvin (Nina) Lancaster, Jr. recently celebrated their son’s 24thbirthday with a host of family members and friends. It was two and a half years ago when the Lancaster’s son, Marvin, III, and one other person were gunned down in a club on Nebraska Ave. The shooter…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.