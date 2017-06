Ziggy Marley celebrated his dad on Facebook Live on Friday on Pandora. Pandora celebrated the 40th anniversary of the iconic ‘Exodus’ album by Bob Marley with a Facebook live performance by his son, Ziggy Marley entitled ‘We Are The People – Live in LA’ on Friday, June 9th. In an intimate studio setting with a full…



