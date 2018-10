AI SHU JIN … Owner AIZI LI SHUNYU JIN Three women were taken into custody Friday during a prostitution sting. The New Port Richey Police Department served search warrants simultaneously on two businesses. Ms. Ai Shu Jin is the owner of the Miyako Spa, 4962 U. S. Highway 19 and the Kimora Spa, 6602…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.