IKECHUKWU DEREK AMADI Last week, a U. S. District Judge sentenced a man to more than 15 years in federal prison. He was charged with conspiracy o commit mail and wire fraud. Judge Steven Merryday sentenced Ikechukwu Derek Amadi, 38, of Mississauga, Ontario, to 15 years and 8 months. The court also entered an order…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.