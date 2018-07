Attorney Warren Hope Dawson is presented a football by Brian Ford, Chief Operating Officer of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Friday, July 20, 2018, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, together with the Tampa Organization of Black Affairs (TOBA) and the Saturday Morning Breakfast Group (SMBG), hosted a reception in honor of Warren HopeDawson, a veteran civil rights…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.