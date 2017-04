JUAN ANTONIO BRACERO, JR. Last Friday, at approximately 9:30 a.m., two men kicked the door in to a residence at 3705 Legacy Square. They confronted the occupant and forced their way inside. The men shoved the victim to the ground. The victim then struggled with the men and was able to escape, leaving them…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.