Republican Congresswoman Candice Keller has merited the ire of the Internet for a recent Facebook post in which she blames the cause of mass shootings on everything from “drag queen advocates” to former President Barack Obama. Lawmakers are demanding her to resign. Saturday afternoon (Aug. 3) 21-year-old Patrick Crusius walked into an El Paso Walmart…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.