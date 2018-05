MICHAEL CRUZ A member of the Largo Fire Department was arrested and charged with DUI. The arrest took place early Saturday. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, shortly after 4 a.m., deputies observed a 2013 Dodge Dart stopped in the intersection of Main Street and Bass Blvd. Deputies pulled behind the vehicle and observed…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.