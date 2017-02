O.J. Simpson has been incarcerated since 2008. OJ Simpson will be up for parole this Summer and according to analysis from Sports Illustrated legal analyst and University of New Hampshire law professor Michael McCann and co-writer Jon Wertheim, he may be granted early release. OJ, now 70 years old, has been locked up at Lovelock Correctional Center…



