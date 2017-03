SIMBARASHE NGINDI … Charged with sexual battery on a patient A 45-year-old health professional has been charged with sexual battery in connection with an assault on a patient. The incident took place last year. According to the Tampa Police Department, Simbarashe Ngindi, of Riverview, is a Registered Nurse. He was working at Memorial Hospital…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.