The highly anticipated unveiling of Barack and Michelle Obama’s presidential portraitshappened Monday at The Smithsonian’s National Portrait Gallery — and the portraits caused quite the conversation. The Obamas, who each saw the portraits for the first time, delivered remarks praising the painters for their work. Renowned artist Kehinde Wiley created the portrait of Barack, while Baltimore…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.