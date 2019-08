JOSHUA DAMIAN GREEN ┬áNine men were taken into custody early Tuesday. They are said to be members of a violent street gang. According to the Tampa Police Department, the men are members of the 200 Skudda Gang.┬áThe roundup was the result of a joint two-year investigation. They are facing charges ranging from murder to credit…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.