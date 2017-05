Nicki Minaj to perform on NBA Awards, June 26. Nicki Minaj is bringing her A-game to the NBA Awards. The league announced on Thursday (May 25) that the Queens rapper will be performing at the inaugural ceremony, taking place at New York’s Basketball City at Pier 36. The show will also be hosted by Minaj’s…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.