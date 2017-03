Nicki Minaj joined Drake in Paris. She took a while to clap back, but Nicki Minaj has one-upped her “No Frauds” response to Remy Ma’s “ShETHER” with a live performance of the track. Following its release on Friday (March 10), Nicki surprised the crowd in Paris on Sunday night when she appeared on stage…



