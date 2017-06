New Edition and Chance The Rapper. BET revealed iconic R&B group New Edition will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 2017 “BET Awards.” In addition, multi–Grammy Award winning hip-hop artist Chance the Rapper will receive the evening’s Humanitarian Award presented by Walmart. Tune in Sunday, June 25 at 8 pm ET when…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.