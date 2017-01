The book about the most famous marching band in history, the Marching 100 at Florida A&M University was released in November. Author Curtis Inabinett, Jr. dedicated himself for a seven-year period and delivers the undeniable story of the Legendary Florida A & M University Marching Band — The Hundred. Inabinett’s extraordinary biographical display of words,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.