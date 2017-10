NEIGHBORHOOD RESIDENTS ATTEND BEACON HOMES RIBBON CUTTING On Thursday, September 28, 2017, the CDC of Tampa, Inc. held the Ribbon Cutting and Open House for the first four of 13 new homes in East Tampa. Beacon Homes, located on 34th Street at 28th Ave., celebrated the beginning of new life and new friends for these…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.