Judy Genshaft, Wanda Guyton, Gwen Miller and Carolyn House Stewart from Tampa recognized during NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four for breaking barriers and furthering inclusion efforts. The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) is honoring University of South Florida President Judy Genshaft for her significant contributions to further inclusion within athletics. The NCAA’s office of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.