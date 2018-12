NATIONAL SORORITY OF PHI DELTA KAPPA, INC. HOSTS ANNUAL SCHOLARSHIP LUNCHEON The Alpha Omicron Chapter of the National Sorority of Phi Delta Kappa, Inc., held its 37thAnnual Mary E. McCullough Scholarship Breakfast and Fashion Showon Saturday, December 15th. The event was held at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Tampa Airport Westshore. The scholarship…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.