NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BLACKS IN CRIMINAL JUSTICE MEETING IN TAMPA The National Association of Blacks in Criminal Justice held its 46th Annual Meeting in Tampa this week, July 14-18, 2019, at the Grand Hyatt Regency. More than 500 representatives were in attendance. This year’s theme was, “NABCJ ~ Taking A Look At The…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.