YVETTE LEWIS … President, Hillsborough County Branch NAACP BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor During the first month of the year, people set personal goals for themselves. And, in many instances, the heads of organizations set goals as well. Ms. Yvette Lewis, President of the Hillsborough County Branch of the NAACP…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.