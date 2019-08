Mayor Bob Buckhorn proclaimed August 27, 2018 as “Kitty Daniels Day” last August. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor When recalling how she became involved with playing the piano, Ms. Kitty Daniels takes you back to her childhood, She will tell you that one of her mother’s boarders had a piano….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.