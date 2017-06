METOSHA GODWIN 6/6/1967 — 6/17/2017 SOL WILLIAM HOKE … Being held without bond A 39-year-old man is being held without bond at the Hillsborough County Jail. He is being held in connection with a Tampa woman. According to the Tampa Police Department, officers responded to the Super Shop Gas Station, 3401 E. Lake Avenue,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.