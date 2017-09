ROBYN JONES … At the BronzeLens Film Festival in Atlanta, GA BY GWEN HAYES Sentinel Editor The Family Enrichment Center (FEC) will celebrate its 25th Anniversary Sept. 23rd The Family Enrichment Center (FEC) of Tampa Bay will celebrate its 25th anniversary next weekend. One of the highlights of the weekend will be the movie screening…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.