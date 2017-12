BESSIE STRINGFIELD BAND OF ROSES Members of the Band of Roses Female African American Motorcycle Riders are from left to right: Rose Norris, Jeanette O’Bryant, Melanee Holder, Tracie Key, Bridgette Bowles, Jacqueline Perkins, Daffany Glasper Prentice, Kimeko Parson, Samantha Ford, and Lois Cato. BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor A group of…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.