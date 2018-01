The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that left a mother and her daughter dead. A person is suffering life-threatening injuries. According to police, the bodies of Ms. Brene Marshall, who would have turned 17 on Friday, and her mother, Ms. Taneta Morrell, 40, were found inside the Brooksville home. Police also…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.