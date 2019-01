WARREN DONNELL MITCHELL, SR. 1/9/1979 — 8/1/2004 BY IRIS B. HOLTON Sentinel City Editor Warren D. Mitchell, Sr., would have been preparing to celebrate his 39thbirthday. Instead, his family will remember him on January 9th. Mitchell was killed 14 years ago, on August 1st, 2004. His murder remains an unsolved case. His mother, Ms….



