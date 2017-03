KEITH GODBOLT … To be sentenced March 6 A Tampa mother and her two sons are awaiting sentencing for filing false federal income tax returns. They have all entered plea agreements with the U. S. Middle District of Florida. Ms. Elise Ellis, 53, and her sons, Paul Johnson, 26, and Keith Godbolt, 36, were…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.