JADA LEBOEUF A 19-year-old woman was arrested and charged in connection with her child’s death. The baby died earlier this year. Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested Ms. Jada LeBoeuf, of Winter Haven, Thursday and charged her with aggravated manslaughter. According to the arresting document, on February 13th, 8-month-old Journey LeBeouf died…



