D’RAJAVON TAYLOR Ms. Julie Haynes reported her 19-year-old son, D’Rajavon Taylor missing. Ms. Haynes told deputies with the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office that she had last seen him around 3:30 a.m., on March 3, 2018. Ms. Haynes responded to a message left by the Sentinel on Thursday. She said, “I’m not sure where he is,…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.