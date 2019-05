Brenika and Brentasia Newton The St. Petersburg Police Department has located identical twin girls. They have been safely reunited with their family. The girls were reported missing Wednesday after they failed to return home from school. and Brentasia Newton, 11-years-old, are students at John Hopkins Middle School. They were supposed to arrive home around 5…



