MRS. SANDRA DAVIS MYERS …Miss Teenage Tampa Appreciation Luncheon Honoree The 2019 Miss Teenage Tampa Appreciation Luncheon will honor Mrs.Sandra Davis Myers, a 34-year member of the Gamma Theta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The luncheon will be held on Sunday, March 24, 2019, 2019, 2 p. m., at the Embassy Suites…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.