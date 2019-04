MINISTRY RECOGNIZES ‘FIRSTS’ IN LAW ENFORCEMENT DURING PROGRAM The Refreshing Spirit Ministry, Greater Tampa Bay District, recognized three of the ‘firsts’ in Law Enforcement in the Tampa community during its Black History Program last month. The ministry recognized Detective Patricia Bell Pierce Coleman, Lieutenant Willie G. Monroe and Captain Sam Jones, Sr. Mr….



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.