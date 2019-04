MARIE ARLENE MYERS THORNTON …Miss Middleton High, 1956 BY FRED HEARNS In 1872, George Schroeder Middleton was born in Charleston, South Carolina to William and Lucinda Middleton. In the 1890s, looking for a new life far from the Middleton Plantation in Charleston that he knew as a boy, he moved to Tampa. By the time…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.