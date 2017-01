Method Man Wu-Tang Clan rapper, Method Man, will star in a new BET scripted drama helmed by legendary director, John Singleton. Meth will star alongside actors Giancarlo Esposito, and Mykelti Williamson in the upcoming drama “Rebel.” According to reps for BET, “Rebel” centers around a police officer who is forced to leave the…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.