MEN OF VISION HONORS ‘LEGENDS AND GAMECHANGERS’ Recently, the Men of Vision, Inc., Service ogranization held its 12th Annual Academic Awards Ceremony at TPepin Hospitality Centre. More than 100 members of the organization were recognized, including 44 graduating seniors for their academic and community service. The young men were the recipients of more than…



Log In Register This content is for Level One, Level Two, Level Three and Level Four members only.