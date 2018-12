MEMBERS OF THE HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY CITIZEN OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE INTRODUCED Recently, during the regular meeting of the Hillsborough County School Board, members of the newly formed Citizen Oversight Committee were introduced to board members. The Citizen Oversight Committee is charged with overseeing funds received from the one-half Education Referendum tax to repair existing problems at…



